"Tony loves signing randoms" - Fans react to AEW reportedly signing 32-year-old star 

Wrestling fans on social media have shared their responses to reports of AEW signing a 32-year old star to its roster.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, shared by Wrestlepurists on their X handle, has revealed that Bryan Keith has signed a contract with AEW. However, the report failed to provide confirmation on the nature of the deal, and on whether the Bounty Hunter is All Elite on a full-time basis or if the agreement has been made on a per-show basis.

Keith has been featured on multiple occasions in the programming of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former DPW National Champion faced Hangman Adam Page in a losing effort on an August 2023 episode of Rampage. He made his Collision debut in December 2023, unsuccessfully challenging Orange Cassidy for the International Championship.

More recently, Keith participated in a fatal-four-way match to determine the #1 contender for the International Championship, which was won by Trent Beretta. He also came up short against Undisputed Kingdom member Roderick Strong on the Homecoming 2024 edition of Dynamite.

News of Keith's signing elicited a range of reactions from fans on X. Some claimed that the former Reality of Wrestling Heavyweight Champion was a random signing, hinting at a frequent criticism launched against Tony Khan that suggests the President of AEW has a tendency of recruiting talent in a bloated roster where they eventually end up lost in the shuffle.

Others, however, expressed their excitement at the Bounty Hunter's arrival. Various users suggested potential team-ups for the wrestler, such as the prospect of a stable consisting of Keith, Bandido and Hangman Adam Page, as well as an alliance with the Von Erichs. Some fans even referenced Khan as well as WWE's Head of Creative Triple H hiring talent from DPW, alluding to the Stamford-based promotion signing another former DPW World Champion, Jay Malachi.

The future seems bright for Bryan Keith in AEW, and anticipation regarding his work in the company and his potential as a performer continues to grow.

AEW star Chris Jericho unexpectedly files new trademark

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has reportedly filed an interesting trademark.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office, Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark for the phrase "Seek and Destroy" on January 16, for entertainment purposes. The reports claim that the trademark had been filed by Michael E. Dockins on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc.

"Mark For: SEEK AND DESTROY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes." [H/T, WrestlingNews]

Jericho notably used the trademarked expression in the recentmost episode of Dynamite. The Ocho is presently continuing to target the Don Callis Family, after Powerhouse Hobbs cost Jericho and Sammy Guevara the AEW Tag Team Championships in their Street Fight against Big Bill and Ricky Starks at Battle of the Belts IX.

