"Tony really needs some help," "This is why AEW is a joke" - Fans react to former WWE star being the highest paid name in All Elite Wrestling

A former WWE Superstar who is currently signed to AEW is reportedly the Jacksonville-based promotion's highest-paid star, and that narrative has not sat well with fans.

The star in question is none other than Chris Jericho, who jumped ship from WWE to All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion and has had great success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, whether it was winning titles or elevating stars like Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara.

On X/Twitter, a report from Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast was posted that revealed that Y2J was the highest-paid star in AEW.

“He (Chris Jericho) is the highest paid guy in the company (AEW). And it's like, you really wanna protect that investment, if you're paying a guy that much money. You can get anyone to put over these guys. You need to have him lose when the losses mean something."

Fans gave their reactions to Dave Meltzer's report, and many were against the fact that Jericho was the highest-paid wrestler in All Elite Wrestling.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for Chris Jericho remains to be seen.

AEW star Anna Jay wants to reunite with Chris Jericho

Top AEW star Anna Jay recently spoke about her former stable with Chris Jericho, which was disbanded last year.

Chris Jericho led the Jericho Appreciation Society faction alongside Anna Jay, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Tay Melo, and Daniel Garcia. The group was dominant as they were one of the top acts in the Jacksonville-based company for over a year.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Star, Anna Jay revealed that she would like to reunite with Chris Jericho in the future as the Jericho Appreciation Society did not have any closure.

"With me joining JAS, there were a lot of unanswered questions and not really a closure to that chapter. I'm not really sure exactly why, but of course, I wish there could have been something. Whether it had been, it still ended the way it did, but some answers or something to show that there was an end to the chapter. I don't know why we didn't do that, but one day it would be cool to have some sort of reunion. I don't know what that would mean or how that would be. It will never be the same, but I think that might be something cool to do one day," Anna Jay said. [H/T Fightful]

The story of a reunion could be a great storyline if All Elite Wrestling decides to pull the trigger. It will be interesting to see if the faction is brought back in the future, as some of the members are currently involved in other storylines in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

