"Tony would be VERY smart to pick you up for AEW" - Twitter reacts to 3-time Intercontinental Champion's WWE release

WWE recently underwent a sale to Endeavor Group Holdings, followed by a merger with UFC, leading to the formation of a new company TKO Group Holdings.

The merger took place on September 12, 2023, following which many WWE corporate office employees were terminated as a cost-cutting measure, and it was expected that roster cuts would take place soon after. It seems the time has come, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently posted a tweet on X with the names of superstars being released by WWE. One of the most shocking names on the list was that of Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton Benjamin joined the Stamford-based company in 2000 and had a ten-year stint with the company till 2010, after which he worked for other companies including NJPW and ROH and also worked the independent circuit. The Gold Standard returned in 2017 and has been with the promotion ever since. During his time with WWE, The Gold Standard held the US Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Championship.

The veteran announced his release on X (formerly known as Twitter) through a tweet.

"I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter"

Fans were shocked by the announcement and thanked Shelton for his contributions to professional wrestling. Many said the veteran would have transitioned smoothly to a backstage role in the company to guide future talents.

Some fans even began speculating about the possibility of Benjamin joining All Elite Wrestling and having matches with MJF, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega.

Shelton Benjamin said Shawn Michaels called him a future WWE Hall of Famer

Two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is considered one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shelton Benjamin talked about Shawn Michaels' compliment and said:

"Yeah, that coming from Shawn Michaels was a huge compliment to me," Benjamin said. "Even when he said it, I was like, 'Oh.' You don't really think about that stuff when you get in the business. I was just thinking, 'Get into wrestling and have fun.' Because I grew up watching wrestling. So to be even being in that conversation of being a Hall of Famer, for me, is — yeah, I can't own it yet because when I first got into it, I thought I'd be done by now. So, again, to be in that conversation, I'm honored." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

