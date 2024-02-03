"Tony will feed her ego and her bank account" - Fans react following reports of former WWE star filming "content" for AEW

Fans have shared their reactions to reports of a former WWE Superstar having filmed content for AEW.

Mercedes Mone is one of the most sought-after free agents in professional wrestling currently. The former Smackdown Women's Champion walked out of the Stamford-based promotion due to creative disagreements in 2022. Afterward, she appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023, confronting current WWE talent Kairi Sane.

Mone defeated Kairi at Battle in the Valley 2023 to win the latter's IWGP Women's Championship. She defended the title against AZM and Hazuki in a three-way match at Sakura Genesis 2023 before losing it to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom.

The self-proclaimed CEO of NJPW also participated in a tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's champion at Resurgence 2023. Despite qualifying for the finals, Mone was defeated by AEW star Willow Nightingale. She suffered an ankle injury during the bout, which sidelined her from in-ring competition.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, the former NXT Women's Champion is headed to AEW. It further claims that Mone is signed with Tony Khan's promotion and that she was filming content related to her debut earlier in the week.

Fans took to X to share their responses to the latest update and voice their opinions regarding Mone's arrival in AEW.

AEW star Daniel Garcia praised Mercedes Mone as one of the greatest of all time

Mercedes Mone has set the wrestling world ablaze with speculation regarding her future destination. Recent reports indicate that the former STARDOM talent is set to debut in AEW soon. One of the company's rising stars, Daniel Garcia, recently shared his opinions on Mone.

During an interview with The Walkway Fight Club, Daniel Garcia praised the 32-year-old star as one of the greatest performers of all time regardless of division. The former ROH Pure Champion also complimented Mone's in-ring capabilities and diligence.

“I think a Mercedes, not even in a women’s division, I think she’s one of the greatest performers of all time. I think she carries herself like a star. Her in-ring ability is amazing. I think she’s very creative, very unique. I’ve never met her, but you can tell her work ethic is insane. When she left, took a break for a year, and she was going to all these different schools. (...) I really admire her, I love watching and studying her matches. I think she’s one of the best of all time, male or female," he said.

Daniel Garcia recently teamed up with FTR to defeat the House of Black in a brutal Escape the Cage Elimination Match on the January 27 edition of Collision.

Who should Mercedes Mone face in her AEW debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

