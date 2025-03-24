"Tony will sign this kid," "Best thing I've seen in AEW in years" - Fans react after Chris Jericho gets into an argument with fan at ringside

Chris Jericho got into a heated argument with a fan at ringside on a recent AEW show. Fans have now reacted to this viral moment.

During a recent episode of Collision, Chris Jericho was on his way to the ring when a young fan seated at ringside flipped him off. The Learning Tree was not happy with the fan. Both of them got into a heated exchange. Jericho even tried to show off his abs but the young fan did the same.

This even got The Neuve to break character as he couldn't help but laugh at the young fan's attitude. In the end, Jericho told her that she would never be a champion before walking away.

This clip went viral on social media, with many fans commenting about the fan's attitude. Some fans even urged Tony Khan to sign the kid.

Check out some of the reactions below:

EC3 defends Chris Jericho amid recent criticism

Chris Jericho is a legend in the world of professional wrestling who still manages to stay relevant. However, he has been part of the business for so long that some fans are starting to get fed up with him. He is also accused of not putting over the younger stars due to his ego. Hence, fans have been louder about him retiring during live events but The Learning Tree has not let this faze him.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 defended Jericho stating that he is one of the GOATs in multiple eras and such hate does not bother him. He also claimed that Jericho was probably having fun with the reaction he got.

"He's in the running for one of the GOATs I would say in multiple different eras. Like, he’s such a pro, it’s not gonna bother him. If it did, he would never show it. He knows how to be unemotional, how to approach it from a business. He’s probably having fun with it and if you hear thousands of people chanting something in your direction, whether it’s negative because you’re a ‘pro wrestling bad guy,’ remember, or positive, you walk to the back saying ‘I know what I’m doing,’ and that’s being over. MF is over for sure and he always will be over," said the former WWE star. [From 3:04 to 3:50]

It will be interesting to see whether more fans will stand up to Chris Jericho in the future.

