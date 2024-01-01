“Too bad Cody bailed on the company he helped start,” “Thank God for the Elite” - Fans react on the 5-year anniversary of AEW

All Elite Wrestling officially was created on January 1, 2019. While the first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, took place in May later in the year, the company held it's first press conference a week later, on January 8, 2019. AEW has now completed five years as of today. The founders of the promotion are Tony Khan and his father Shahid Khan.

In 2019, Cody Rhodes, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Young Bucks posted a video announcing the inception of the promotion and their first pay-per-view 'Double or Nothing'.

A user on Twitter posted the same clip and remembered the start of All Elite Wrestling.

"5 years ago today... All Elite Wrestling was officially announced outside of the Tokyo Dome. A very important day in the history of professional wrestling," wrote the user.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Fans react to the company for completing five years

Fans also pointed out that one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion Cody Rhodes left the promotion in 2022.

Tony Khan reveals whether he wants to sell AEW in the future

Tony Khan has stood behind AEW as one of the biggest rocks since its inception. He has always tried to provide the best product to his audience. From signing the hottest free agents, to booking classic wrestling matches, the CEO of the company evidently put his best efforts into everything.

While speaking on the WrestleDream media call, the AEW President said that he would not be selling the promotion, but instead would be interested in further investments.

"We've seen in pro wrestling this year a change of control," Khan said. "I have no interest in a change of control. Would I be interested in taking on additional investment? Yeah, potentially, but it would have to be at the right numbers, and it would have to make sense for us," said Tony Khan.

The 41-year-old businessman also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2022, Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor.

