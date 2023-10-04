"Too bad he’s WWE bound" - Fans think Tony Khan will be forced to bring back 44-year-old legend after NXT's major announcements

Wrestling fans have reacted to next week's edition of AEW Dynamite to wage a ratings war with WWE NXT.

WWE is countering with a star-studded card for NXT, where John Cena will be present in the corner of Carmelo Hayes, who is set to face Bron Breakker with Paul Heyman around his corner. Asuka is also slated to take on Roxanne Perez, and Cody Rhodes is expected to make a major announcement on the show.

AEW is not backing down as they are having a special edition named Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The show will feature Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) in-ring debut as he faces Luchasaurus.

The news of AEW Dynamite going head-to-head against NXT next week on Tuesday has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, sparking a frenzy of reactions on Twitter.

Fans jokingly stated that Tony Khan should pull out all the stops and announce CM Punk's return to outshine NXT as WWE is gearing up for an intense Tuesday night clash next week.

Check out the fan reactions below:

While it is highly unlikely that Tony Khan will announce CM Punk's return for AEW Dynamite next week, as Punk was released from the Jacksonville-based promotion following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

AEW President Tony Khan took a jab at WWE's recent releases

Tony Khan has criticized WWE's recent layoffs following Endeavor's takeover of the promotion. The Stamford-based promotion announced the unexpected releases of several superstars, leaving fans and wrestlers shocked.

Speaking in an interview, Tony Khan took a direct swipe at WWE, emphasizing AEW as a 'family business.'

“There’s not a lot of loyalty at times and there should be and this is a family business. We’re not a public company. Even if I get punched in the face with circumstances, it doesn’t mean I’m gonna take it out on the staff by cutting 100 staff or laying off 30 wrestlers, and I really care about the people here," Tony Khan said.

Furthermore, Khan said he deeply cares for his staff and wrestlers:

"I would do anything I can to protect the jobs and the livelihood of the people that work here, and that’s a family business, and that’s the difference between a family business and a public company in a lot of ways. And not every family business has those principles, but we do, and that’s just how I was raised.”

Following the merger with UFC, WWE released stars like Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Riddick Moss, Emma, Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, and Shelton Benjamin.

Are you excited for next week's editions of Dynamite and NXT? Sound off in the comments section below!

