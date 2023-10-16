"Top 3 without a doubt, Dom's still #1" - 49-year-old WWE legend might not be the best heel in wrestling, fans feel

A 49-year-old WWE legend who is currently garnering rave reviews for his heel run might not be the best heel in wrestling, per the wrestling fans. The legend in question is the current TNT Champion, Christian Cage.

Christian Cage's current heel run in All Elite Wrestling has been called the best of his thirty-year wrestling career by fans and critics alike. Over the past few months, Cage has consistently hit the mark with his character work, promos, and in-ring performances. The former WWE Superstar heads a heel faction constituting Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

In the debut episode of Collision, Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion. However, Christian Cage held the title after Luchasaurus' victory as if it belonged to him. Over the next three months, Captain Charisma kept calling himself the TNT Champion, holding the belt, and producing some of the best heel segments.

The 49-year-old finally became the legitimate TNT Championship on an episode of Collision last month after winning a three-way match against Darby Allin and Luchasaurus, where he pinned his partner.

At AEW WrestleDream, Cage defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a brutal match 2-out-of-3 Falls match with an assist from Nick Wayne, who turned against 'The Daredevil' and joined Christian. The following week, the TNT Champion coldly turned down the reunion offer from his long-time friend Adam Copeland (Edge), who debuted at the October 1 pay-per-view, with a three-word reply, "Go f**k yourself."

Wrestling fans are enjoying Christian's run and have praised his character work. Sportskeeda Wrestling asked on social media if the 49-year-old is the best heel in wrestling. While most fans praised Cage for his work, the reactions to the poll were mixed, and many thought that WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Roman Reigns were the best heels overall.

Here are some of the reactions:

Christian Cage defeats former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson in the TNT Title match

On the most recent edition of Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Title. The American Dragon had earned the title opportunity by defeating Swerve Strickland at Dynamite Title Tuesday.

Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne were banned from the ringside for the match. Cage and Danielson displayed great in-ring chemistry and produced a competitive contest.

Ricky Starks interfered in the match's closing moments by hitting the former WWE Superstar with the title belt while the referee was distracted. Christian Cage pinned the challenger to retain the TNT title.