Top AEW champion makes first-ever appearance on Rampage

Tonight on AEW Rampage one of the top champions in the promotion made his debut on the show. The star is none other than the world champion MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the AEW originals. He has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since day one. But interesting enough, he had never shown up on Friday nights.

Tonight on Rampage, Adam Cole showed up to address the crowd. As he was about to speak, the AEW World Champion made his first appearance. MJF claimed that he had gotten a match finalized for the former WWE NXT Champion.

He revealed that Filthy Tom Lawlor will be the one to face Adam Cole at the upcoming Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. Seconds after, the former MMA star showed up with his friend and attacked Cole. The match was also made official for this Sunday.

This past week on Dynamite, Cole forced MJF into agreeing to fight Hiroshi Tanahashi at this Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Thus Friedman helped in getting Cole added to the card.

On Dynamite, it was also revealed that for the upcoming Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, MJF and Adam Cole will be teaming up together. This will be the first time the two stars will be teaming up with each other.

