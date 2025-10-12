Top AEW faction officially get a new name

A newly formed AEW faction's new name has been revealed at the start of the most recent episode of Collision. The alliance was formed after what happened last week.Last week on Collision, FTR and Stokely Hathaway got into a brawl with Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed. However, Willow was attacked from behind by Megan Bayne, as they have some beef as well. It was later revealed that Stokely, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler have formed an alliance with Megan and Penelope Ford.At the beginning of the latest Collision episode, FTR, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford, along with Stokely Hathaway appeared backstage as they addressed their problems with JetSpeed and Willow Nightingale. AEW officially named the new alliance between FTR, Megan, and Penelope as 'Top Gods,' as the name displayed on the screen.The new faction name possibly comes from Dax and Cash calling themselves 'Top Guys' while Megan has the gimmick of a Greek Goddess, as she calls herself 'Megasus.' On this week's Collision, Willow is set to team with JetSpeed as they take on the team of FTR and Megan Bayne in a mixed trios encounter.Former AEW Champion recently responded to a trollThe former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood recently responded to an X social media troll calling them sad and pathetic and referred to FTR as a &quot;once great tag team.&quot; Dax fired back by sharing snippets from their forgettable WWE run and reminded the user of their amazing matches as well:&quot;Hell yeah brotha! We’ve become sad and pathetic, cosplaying a “once great tag team”. No, not the Briscoes trilogy, or Aussie Open match, or 58 minutes with BCG, or holding 3 world titles simultaneously. No, none of those while drinking AEW Kool-Aid. I bet this was our “good old days” to you?&quot; Dax wrote.FTR continues to be one of the best tag teams currently, with their incredible character and in-ring work. Only time will tell what's the next big thing for the former two-time All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.