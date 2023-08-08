Top AEW heel felt he was very close to signing with WWE

A top AEW star recently recalled believing that he would end up in the Stamford-based promotion that is WWE.

The star in question is none other than AR Fox, who signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022. Fox is currently in a feud with Darby Allin and Nick Wayne alongside Swerve Strickland.

AR Fox was not active before signing with AEW and worked a total of only nine matches between March 2020 and June 2022.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Fox revealed if he thought about signing with WWE before his arrival in AEW.

“You see, I thought I was going to work with them. I don’t know how, but I had got like six or seven people hired there [from my school] at the beginning of AEW, like three or fours years ago. Austin Theory is main one. Then other people that I trained, I trained Alan Angels, Dani J, Lee Johnson.”

Fox further added:

"Then EVOLVE was starting to work with WWE, so then they had all these guys from NXT come and they kept having them work with me like Mansoor, the Street Profits, I had maybe three or four tag matches with [them]. [They were] saying, ‘Do your thing, just go crazy. Run a bunch of spots, get this is awesome chants and stuff.’ So I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot. Maybe I could get a hand in working there.’ So that’s what I thought it was gonna be, and that’s like the closest I came. I did a tryout for FCW when I was super new, I think that was the one where they hired Tyler Breeze. Vicious, vicious. I was young, I was like 19 and I was dieing.” [H/T:Fightful]

Top AEW star turns heel and leaves Darby Allin in shock

A top AEW Star, AR Fox, shockingly turned heel on a recent episode of Dynamite, leaving Darby Allin in shock.

On the recent episode of Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended his International Championship against AR Fox. The match was made at the request of former TNT Champion Darby Allin. Orange Cassidy is currently the longest-reigning International Champion and has defeated top stars like Buddy Mathews, Daniel Garcia, Jeff Jarret, and many more.

The match was very hard-hitting. However, Fox lost the match by a roll-up from the champion Orange Cassidy. After the match, Cassidy showed signs of sportsmanship, but Fox was not happy and ambushed Orange Cassidy.

Following the unexpected heel turn, Darby Allin walked out to question AR Fox's actions.

AR Fox is now a part of Swerve Strikland's faction, " The Mogul Embassy," and is in a feud with Darby Allin and Nick Wayne alongside his faction member, Swerve Strickland.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here