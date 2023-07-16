Top AEW heel pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision a top heel in the business paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. The star in question is Jay White.

Collision kicked off with the Two out of Three Falls match between FTR and Bullet Club Gold for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. After nearly fifteen minutes of back-and-forth action, 'The Switchblade' Jay White managed to hit his finishing move to pick up the first fall.

As the match restarted, for the next 30 minutes or so FTR was giving everything they had to even the scores. As long as White was the legal man, neither Harwood nor Wheeler were able to get the pinfall. Once Robinson tagged himself into the match, he was able to hit the Shatter Machine, and the champions tied up the score.

It came down to who will get the third and final fall. In a desperate attempt to win the match, The Switchblade locked in the Sharpshooter, the signature move of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. As he locked it in, Nigel McGuiness also uttered the infamous catchphrase. 'The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.'

White's version of the Sharpshooter did not get the job done. However, a few minutes later, both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler locked in the same submission hold simultaneously. Still, that did not get them the win.

Moments later, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions managed to take out Juice Robinson to pick up the win and retain their championships.

Did you enjoy the opening match of AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.