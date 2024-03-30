Top AEW star apparently got a "mysterious feeling" towards Mercedes Mone during their backstage meeting

Top AEW star Riho recently shared her interaction with Mercedes Mone at Big Business Dynamite.

The Japanese professional wrestler was involved in a backstage segment with Mercedes Mone following his match against Willow Nightingale in the main event of Big Business. Mercedes came to the aid of Willow Nightingale and took out Julia Hart and Skye Blue after the main event. Mone's potential debut match in the promotion may be against TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart or her ally, Skye Blue.

In an appearance on Kenny Omega's Twitch stream, Riho revealed that she hopes for more interactions with Mercedes Mone in the future. The talented wrestler also expressed her desire to lock horns with the former WWE Women's Champion at AEW.

"So, Riho was saying she was actually really excited to meet and wrestle Mercedes Moné, and she said that she was actually able to meet her at the arena, but, you know, the first altercation with her for that handshake was on camera. So she’s wondering… Was it a sign of respect, or was it her character? She’s got this mysterious feeling towards her, and she’s hoping that eventually they will be able to meet more in a one-on-one, in-ring capacity," she said. [H/T:PostWrestling]

Rene Dupree bashes AEW star Mercedes Mone on her comments about returning to the WWE

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently confirmed that she would eventually return to the WWE after signing a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Mone stated that she had ''unfinished business'' in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent edition of Cafe de René, Dupree shared his thoughts on Mone's controversial comments.

"Mercedes Mone, after signing this huge deal, was quoted as saying, 'Yeah, I'll go back to WWE eventually because I have unfinished business there.' Why don't you just sp*t in Tony Khan's face while you're at it? I mean, here he is giving you multi-millions of dollars per year, and you're basically saying, 'Yeah, I'm gonna go to your opposition eventually down the line, so my main focus long-term is not to build your company; it's to go to the opposition!' like what an insult!'' he said. [From 03:22 to 04:03]

Mercedes Mone's current focus is All Elite Wrestling. She is currently involved in a storyline with TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. It will be interesting to see how things progress for The CEO in the future.

