Top AEW star breaks social media silence after winning World Heavyweight Title

A major AEW star recently captured the World Heavyweight Championship and finally shared a social media reaction to the achievement. The star won the world title outside Tony Khan's promotion.The top AEW star Konosuke Takeshita finally reacted to his win on social media. At the recent NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event, Takeshita challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The Alpha earned the opportunity by winning the G1 Climax tournament earlier this year.After an incredible encounter that went over 30 minutes, Konosuke Takeshita managed to defeat Zack Sabre Jr. and capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career. Following his massive world title win, Takeshita broke his silence on X by sharing a picture of his winning moment wearing the title on his waist.While he is signed with Tony Khan's promotion, Takeshita is under a contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling as well. Meanwhile, Takeshita's first challenger for the IWGP World title has been seemingly revealed to be Hirooki Goto as well.Top AEW star is set for another championship match this SaturdayWhile he became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, the top AEW star, Konosuke Takeshita is set for a title match in Tony Khan's promotion as well. Takeshita has been a part of the Don Callis Family for over two years, but now the faction has gotten bigger with many big stars as members.The Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada is also a part of the Don Callis Family, and there have been some tensions between him and Takeshita lately. Nonetheless, Okada and Takeshita are slated to team up in order to challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships this Saturday at WrestleDream 2025.The Rainmaker and The Alpha defeated Brodido in an eliminator match on Dynamite last Wednesday to earn the title match. It remains to be seen if both stablemates could get on the same page and win the tag titles this weekend.