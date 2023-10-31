Top AEW star claims he doesn't care about haters

A top AEW star recently revealed his conversation with Jon Moxley and claimed he doesn't care about haters.

The star in question is Eddie Kingston, who had a rivalry with Jon Moxley and the rest of Blackpool Combat Club earlier this year. The Mad King returned to AEW in June this year to take on BCC. He later teamed up with The Golden Elite and Tomohiro Ishii to defeat the villainous stable at Forbidden Door. Following the Cross-Promotion event, Kingston once again beat the stable at All In with the help of Pentagón Jr., Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy in a Stadium Stampede match.

While Kingston and Moxley faced each other multiple times in AEW, they have also teamed up in the past and faced several stars in Jacksonville-based company, including The Young Bucks. During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the current ROH World Champion opened up about his conversation with the former WWE Superstar.

"Mox told me this a while ago, he said, 'If you’re not having haters by now in your career being on TV, then you’re not doing a good job,' and I’m like, 'Nah, you’re right,' and no one can take any of this away from me. Haters or whoever," he said.

The current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion also elaborated on the haters in the business.

"Yeah, I don’t look like the typical wrestler. I ain’t got [a] six-pack, I don’t have these huge a** muscles, you know what I mean? But the bottom line is, you can’t take away what I’ve done and what I’m going to do. So, sit there and hate all day bro, do you. Watch something else then. I don’t care. Watch wrestling. Just watch pro wrestling. I don’t care. I don’t care what kind of pro wrestling it is. Just watch it," he added. [H/T POST Wrestling.com]

Eddie Kingston successfully defended his ROH World Championship against Minoru Suzuki on October 10, 2023, at AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. He will now face Satoshi Kojima for the STRONG Openweight Championship in November.

AEW's Jon Moxley reveals his mindset during his final WWE days

Jon Moxley had a decent WWE stint from 2011 to 2019, during which he wrestled all around the world and had multiple championship reigns.

The former Dean Ambrose left the company in 2019 and has revealed what his mindset was during the final days with the Stamford-based company.

Moxley suffered a concussion during his match against Rey Felix at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September. The former WWE Champion has not competed ever since.

What do you think? When will Jon Moxley return to the ring? Tell us in the comments section.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here