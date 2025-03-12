Top AEW star FINALLY breaks silence on cheeky shot at WWE legend Triple H

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. AEW star and former International Champion Will Ospreay has addressed his shot at Triple H from last year.

During a Pro Wrestling EVE: Multiverse Rumble event, a non-canon Rumble match took place where some interesting characters were present. Anita Vaughan played WWE's CCO Triple H's character, which led to a face-off with AEW star Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin hit Anita with a Pedigree, which made rounds on social media.

Last year, during the WrestleMania 40 weekend, Triple H seemingly took a major shot at Will Ospreay, claiming he wasn't up for the grind in WWE and passed on the offer to ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Will Ospreay did fire back on The Game on an episode of Dynamite.

In a recent interview on the Insights podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Will Ospreay revealed he saw Anita dressed as Triple H and planned to do the Pedigree spot, only in a humorous way.

"I was doing some stuff with Pro Wrestling EVE and they do this thing called the Multiverse Rumble and everybody dresses up at characters. Somebody dressed up as Triple H and walked in. I looked at went, ‘I’ve got to do it now, haven’t I?’ It’s funny. If anyone doesn’t think it’s funny, I can’t tell you what your humor is, but my humor is, ‘this is hilarious. I’m gonna do it.’" [H/T: Fightful]

Will Ospreay wants a rematch against Jon Moxley in AEW

Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay faced off in NJPW a couple of years ago. The Death Rider member came out on top against the Aerial Assassin. However, the match was ended due to a referee botch. During the same interview, Ospreay claimed it was a false finish and revealed Moxley was one of the main reasons behind his AEW signing.

"It was a s**t finish because the referee f***ed up. It was meant to be a straight up one, two, three, and Moxley said, 'kick out,' so I said okay, but the referee still counted three ... for me there's meat on that bone." Ospreay said. "I've openly said he's actually one of the main reasons I wanted to come to AEW." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

We will have to wait and see if Will Ospreay challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in the upcoming months.

