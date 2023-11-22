Top AEW star finally comments on negative reactions to controversial Full Gear 2023 match

AEW Full Gear 2023 has generated a lot of buzz since it took place on November 18th, and one star has fired back at the negative reactions to their match.

Fans knew that the Texas Death Match between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland would be violent, but it's safe to say that no one was prepared for what actually happened at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

For almost 30 minutes, Swerve and Hangman pierced each other with staples, hit each other with barbed wire chairs, and rolled around in broken glass. But the moment that got people talking the most was when Page literally drank Strickland's blood in the middle of the ring.

While many fans have claimed that the match is arguably the greatest deathmatch in mainstream wrestling history, others have slammed it for being too violent. Some of the more negative comments have caught the attention of Swerve Strickland, who posted a bloody picture on social media with the caption 'My reaction to the negative comments.'

Swerve picked up the win over Hangman, meaning that he has beaten the former AEW World Champion at two consecutive pay-per-views. With this momentum behind him, Strickland could have a blockbuster 2024 ahead of him.

Jim Cornette wasn't happy with the match at AEW Full Gear

One of the most vocal detractors of the match between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland at Full Gear was Jim Cornette, who talked about the match at length on his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience."

Cornette said that he didn't want to watch wrestling anymore after witnessing the Texas Death Match, calling both men idiots for what they did to themselves and blasting anyone who enjoyed it.

Jim also called Hangman Page 'distasteful' for the blood-drinking spot, claiming that the moment may have driven away AEW's female fan base and potentially cost them their TV deal heading into 2024.

