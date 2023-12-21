Top AEW star on if he’d tone down his character for WWE: “I just don’t know how the f*** you put a leash on me” 

One of the top AEW stars has recently addressed his future and a possible move to WWE. He spoke about how he feels that even with being in a different promotion, it won't be any different, as no one could tone down his character. The star in question is MJF.

The AEW World Champion has been one of the stars teasing a contract with him being up for grabs by 2024. He has always talked about his openness to signing with any major promotion, not necessarily All Elite Wrestling. This has prompted speculation about him being open to going to WWE.

In a recent appearance on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, MJF spoke about a possible run with WWE. He admitted that should this happen, he feels that even they would be unable to hold him down.

Friedman believes that if he signs with the Stamford-based promotion, that still would not change how he does things concerning his career.

“I just don’t know how the f*** you put a leash on me. And I swear to God that’s my honest opinion… I don’t know, I don’t think anybody can hold me back from being the monster that I am. I think my career trajectory in any company is going to be exactly the same." [H/T InsidetheRing]

AEW World Champion MJF addresses his contract situation

With the year about to end in less than two weeks, the Bidding War of 2024 has been getting closer and closer than ever. Recently, MJF talked about this and where he stood regarding his choice of destination once his contract expires.

He revealed that this was still on January 1. He then talked about how it went for other major stars like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk and how they had a lot about their contracts leaked.

In his case, the Salt of the Earth mentioned that he had not re-signed with AEW, and he wanted to assess the situation once Worlds End is over.

"I’ve been saying the same thing [about my contract expiration date]. I never lied. January 1st, 2024. When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh because I remember something leaked out about Cody [Rhodes] having secretly re-signed and then he showed up [in WWE]. Something got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan or you know… I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW, I wanna stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view [Worlds End], it’s time to assess the situation for a professional setting. So… not yet [I haven’t re-signed]," said Friedman.

Expand Tweet

Time may be ticking for the champion, as we are a mere 10 days till the pay-per-view, and he'll have a few moments after to plan his future.

Where do you think MJF will go in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.