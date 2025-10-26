  • home icon
Top AEW star issues a serious warning to Samoa Joe after shocking heel turn

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:27 GMT
Samoa Joe is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Samoa Joe is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions [Photo: AEW Official Website]

A major star has just sent out a strong message to Samoa Joe following his recent actions. This included his shocking heel turn last weekend during AEW WrestleDream.

The Samoan Submission Machine has gone between a face and a heel throughout his career, but he is known for his work as the latter. Last Saturday, during the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Joe challenged 'Hangman' Adam Page for the world title. He ended up losing that match, but the shocking moment came post-match, where he attacked Page, turning heel once more.

Earlier this week, Joe spoke up about the reason behind his actions. Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Hangman finally broke his silence on the matter. He claimed that he embarrassed Joe last weekend, and the attack was his way of saving face.

He then sent a strong message to him, claiming that when the time was right, he would go and ruin his life. Page did not wish to impulsively go after him.

"And I'm not going to find you while I'm hurt, I'm not going to find you while I'm pissed off and off my game, Joe. I am going to find you in the exact moment that I decide to. And Samoa Joe, when I do find you, I want you to know I'm going to do far worse than embarrass you. I'm going to do far worse than just beat you. Samoa Joe, when I find you, I am going to ruin your entire life." [1:09-1:43]
This was an interesting move from the AEW World Champion, and it remains to be seen whether Samoa Joe will wait for him or make the first move himself.

