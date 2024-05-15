Top AEW star reacts to Renee Paquette’s adorable picture with Jon Moxley

A top AEW star reacted to a picture of Jon Moxley and his wife. The star being referenced is Mariah May.

The Glamour has found success in AEW, having been joined up with Toni Storm since her arrival. Also, her old friend Mina Shirakawa is making appearances to support the latter.

On the other hand, Moxley is running with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He has defended the title three times since winning it, most recently against his protege, Shota Umino, at NJPW Resurgence. He also made history after being the first wrestler to ever win world championships in AEW, NJPW, and WWE.

Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, has been an announcer and backstage interviewer at AEW since 2022. Recently, Renee took to Instagram and shared charming pictures of herself with Jon Moxley.

Mariah May reacted to the post with a [smiling face with hearts] emoji.

Take a look at her reaction below:

Screengrab of Marian May reacting to Jon and Renee's picture

Jon Moxley reveals what his life would be like without Renee Paquette

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion got married to Renee in 2017 while the duo were working in WWE.

Speaking with The Messenger, the Purveyor of Violence stated that their marriage is the "most fortunate thing" for him.

"I'm not always the easiest person to be around, I have crazy mood swings and sh– like that. Without Renee, I couldn't even tell you what my life would have ended up like. It's probably the most fortunate thing to ever happen. God knows. I could be f—ing buried in the desert in Vegas right now," he said.

Jon Moxley is scheduled to return on the upcoming Dynamite after weeks of absence. He and Bryan Danielson will team up against Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb in tag team action.

