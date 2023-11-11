Top AEW star responds to fan saying he's banned from mentioning CM Punk

A 39-year-old AEW star recently reacted to a fan saying he was banned from mentioning CM Punk's name. The star in question is the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood.

CM Punk is one of the most controversial professional wrestling personalities of the modern era. The 45-year-old star was released by All Elite Wrestling for indulging in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023.

Punk has a well-documented friendship with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in AEW. The two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions called the Second City Saint their mentor and expressed that he has stood by them at every turn. FTR also credited their rise in the Jacksonville-based company to the former WWE Champion's arrival.

A fan recently asked Harwood about his favorite singles match of his career, to which the AEW star responded with three names - Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, and Claudio Castagnoli. Another fan, referring to Harwood's match against Punk in March 2022 on Dynamite, jokingly said that Dax was still banned from taking the Straight Edge Superstar's name on Twitter.

"Lol, Dax still banned from saying CM Punk on twitter"

Taking notice of the fan's remark, the former WWE Tag Team Champion accepted he missed the match and replied:

"Oh shit! You’re right. CM Punk. That’s the match that started FTR’s whole turnaround in 2022."

Here is the Twitter (X) post:

Eric Bischoff slams major CM Punk rumor

Over the past few weeks, a person wearing a Devil Mask has been featured on AEW programming in segments related to AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Last month, the masked figure attacked MJF's opponent for the World Title at Full Gear, Jay White, and on the most recent edition of Dynamite, the Salt of the Earth's new friends, The Acclaimed, were attacked backstage.

There has been a curiosity among wrestling fans about the identity of the person in Devil Mask, with some even speculating that it could be CM Punk. On being asked during the recent edition of 83 Weeks about his take on the Punk speculations and whether it would be the best wrestling story in history, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff slammed the idea and said:

"That's Bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t there's nothing genius about that," Eric Bischoff said. [From 02:15 to 02:27]

