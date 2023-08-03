Top AEW star's absence during post-show celebrations on Dynamite 200 has left fans disappointed

While the locker room came out to extend gratitude towards the AEW CEO and President, Tony Khan, fans are wondering why some superstars, especially CM Punk, were not present there.

The All Elite fans just witnessed the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, and it's fair to say that it turned out to be a fitting episode to celebrate the accomplishment. The show featured several great moments, including an amazing segment after it went off the air.

Following the end of the episode, Tony Khan came out to thank the fans for such an impeccable achievement, and he was greeted by top stars such as Chris Jericho and the AEW World Champion, MJF, who manifested appreciation for his contributions.

Later, the entire locker room gathered on the stage to say thank you to their boss. However, the entire roster was still not present on the stage, as the wrestlers who were mainly seen on the Saturday show, Collision, were nowhere to be seen. Moreover, fans mostly pointed out the absence of CM Punk:

Monkey D. Rocko 🔰 @ABRocko305 @_kennythoughts Where punk Ricky miro the gunns Jay juice FTR ???

Bustanut @bustanutent @_kennythoughts Are the Elite and CM Punk kept apart?

Is AEW heading towards a full-on brand split with three weekly shows?

Since 2019, AEW Dynamite has been the flagship show of the company, whereas, Rampage has been nothing more than an exhibition of talent. However, since the new Saturday show, "Collision," has emerged, it seems like the higher-ups and Tony Khan have figured out how to give the talent proper TV time.

Over the years, WWE has done this with RAW and SmackDown being two different brands, and given the huge roster of Jacksonville-based promotions, a brand split could definitely benefit them in many ways.

#AEWRampage twitter.com/aew/status/168… I know a unification match at All Out is the plan…but AEW should really keep Punk’s title (call it something else) and do a full brand split.Give Rampage the gimmick of being neutral territory for both rosters to help boost that show.

Furthermore, stars such as CM Punk, Jay White, FTR, House of Black, and so on, who have appeared on the Saturday show since its start, have been rarely seen on Dynamite. Punk even made a statement about being a "Collision guy" when he last appeared on Dynamite.

Moreover, backstage issues between a few wrestlers are also a big reason for splitting up the roster. Overall, all these things indicate that brand split is a thing now, especially since CM Punk announced himself as the "real" World Champion of his particular brand.