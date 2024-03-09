Top AEW star takes subtle digs at CM Punk and former WWE Superstars, expresses frustration with booking

An AEW star referenced stars like CM Punk, Mercedes Mone, and Bryan Danielson in his recent rap. The star, who is often in trouble for his raps, is Max Caster.

Max is the reigning AEW World Trios Champion, along with Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Max is known for rapping while making his way to the ring. Throughout the years, he has said many controversial lines in his raps.

Not too long ago, the trios' champions aligned with Bullet Club Gold. The faction enjoyed each other's company at first. However, certain rifts between the trios could be seen gradually. Also, since aligning, Caster has missed his freestyle two times due to distractions.

Recently, Caster uploaded a rap on Instagram named 'Vet Card.' In the lengthy verse, he subtly mentioned multiple stars. He seemingly referred to CM Punk when he said "Best Wrestler alive, homie who told lies?" Caster also alluded to Bryan Danielson when he said "The last Dragon."

The 34-year-old star even went on to name-drop Vince McMahon and Bret Hart in later verses. Also, he referenced AEW's newest signees, Kazuchika Okada and possibly Mercedes Mone.

Screengrab of the freestyle lyrics Max uploaded on Instagram Story

Jeff Jarrett has heaps of praise for CM Punk

Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Jeff recently praised CM Punk's promo skills and said that he is "engaging."

"Some people have different auras that they give off, some are more cocky or arrogant, or likable, or even standoffish. Punk has always been engaging. I saw a promo not too long ago, a Ring of Honor promo he did. The gift of gab, I think the seed is always in somebody, but you've just got to grow it, water it, nurture it, blossom it, and then you've got to get the right opponent and then you've got to do it again, again, and again.. Nothing replaces reps in this business," Jeff said.

CM Punk is set to miss WrestleMania XL following a triceps injury at this year's Royal Rumble.

