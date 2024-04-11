Top AEW stars calls The Young Bucks "insufferable;" wants to see them get punched in the face

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, aka The Young Bucks, are scheduled for a huge segment on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the show, Bryan Danielson expressed his desire to see the real-life brothers get punched in the face.

After a week of veiled shots at AEW from the likes of Triple H and CM Punk, The Young Bucks have seemingly had enough and are set to air backstage footage from last year's All In pay-per-view on tonight's Dynamite. It's a controversial move that has everyone talking, even top stars within All Elite Wrestling.

While the segment will likely be used to further the Bucks' current angle with FTR and facilitate Jack Perry's return to the promotion, Bryan Danielson just wants to see the Jackson brothers get punched out by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The American Dragon took to X today and expressed his irritation with the villainous Bucks. He lobbied for FTR to attack the EVPs tonight on AEW Dynamite:

"Should be a killer show! BUT, this iteration of the Young Bucks is insufferable... @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR, please tell me you’re going to show up and punch those guys in the face? #AEWDynamite," wrote Danielson.

The Young Bucks and FTR have defeated all other tag teams in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament and will face off for the titles at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21.

It's unclear how tonight's segment might impact the rivalry between the two teams, but fans can expect Dax and Cash to make an appearance on tonight's show.

Jim Cornette on how The Young Bucks will utilize the All In footage

Many fans see the decision to air the backstage footage from All In simply as an attack on CM Punk. However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson may have far bigger plans in mind.

The footage is expected to show what happened during the now-infamous altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry that resulted in the former's release and the latter's suspension.

Jack Perry has been working in NJPW over the last couple of months, but the Bucks have been teasing his return for weeks now. Jim Cornette believes that the EVPs will utilize tonight's controversial segment to portray the former Jungle Boy in a new light:

"Well, they're showing the footage because then the buckaroos (Young Bucks) are going to say, 'See Jack Perry could've kicked his a** but he didn't lift a finger because he was professional and the other guy choked him out so, therefore, we fired the other guy and we're bringing Jack back," said Cornette on The Experience.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite airs live from Charleston, West Virginia, and will also feature Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship and Dustin Rhodes vs. Samoa Joe in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match.

