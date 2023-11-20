Top champion relinquishes his title amid rumors of joining WWE

WWE has rumoredly made a lowkey major signing recently. While the reports were not confirmed, the star in question has now relinquished his World Championship after a successful defense, seemingly pointing at his debut.

AEW and WWE have been aggressively competing to capture new talent in recent months, leading to some intense competition between fans online. However, both promotions have made some interesting wins over the other when it comes to acquiring top talent.

The star in question, Jay Malachi, has impressed many fans and the top brass in many promotions. The star recently successfully defended his World Championship against Alec Price at DPW World's Strongest, but relinquished the belt afterwards. Due to this, his jump to the Stamford-based promotion seems definite.

Expand Tweet

PWInsider's Mike Johnson initially reported that Malachi was signed not too long ago. While nothing has been confirmed yet at this stage, circumstances are seemingly leading to his Stamford-based promotion debut, despite the few AEW Dark matches he had. This time, it seems like Triple H has beaten Tony Khan to the punch.

Missed out on AEW Full Gear? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW has officially beat WWE in signing Will Ospreay

While Triple H might have one-upped Tony Khan in capturing Jay Malachi, AEW has captured arguably the biggest free agent in the industry today. After much speculation at the time, Will Ospreay was revealed to be Khan's surprise AEW Full Gear signee this weekend. WWE was reportedly very interested in acquiring Ospreay, and the star interestingly played into the rumors online.

Expand Tweet

For weeks, he reacted to news surrounding the Stamford-based promotion, fueling speculation that he could go to either promotion. In the end, it seems like AEW had more to offer the rising star, as he is now officially "All Elite." It remains to be seen if the two promotions will continue to vie for top talent going forward, especially since both rosters are stacked.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.