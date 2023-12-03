Top female AEW star says Toni Storm is "jealous" of her a** going viral every week 

A top AEW star has made a bold claim about "Timeless" Toni Storm. The two performers mocked each other on the latest episode of Collision amid their budding feud. The star in question is Skye Blue.

On Collision, Storm addressed the next challenger for her AEW Women's World Championship. Blue abruptly interrupted her 'Award Ceremony' a week and a half ago on the Dynamite following Full Gear 2023, kickstarting their rivalry.

Storm claimed that she was unfazed by Skye Blue's gimmick change. She added that the only reason fans were talking about Blue was because of her posterior. Moments later, the 24-year-old mentioned that she would take the title away from the former WWE star. She ended her promo, taking shots at her rival's catchphrases.

On Twitter, Blue sent another message to Storm, as you can view below:

"She’s just jealous my a** goes viral every week."

The two will settle their differences inside the ring when Dynamite heads to Montreal next week. The AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line, marking Toni Storm's first title defense in her current reign.

