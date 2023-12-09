Top star fires back after a fan says they're watching CM Punk on SmackDown over AEW

A very prominent AEW star hit back at a fan after they said they would be watching CM Punk on SmackDown, rather than him on Rampage. The star in question is none other than Danhausen.

Danhausen took to Instagram to promote his appearance with Little Danhausen. One fan replied under than post saying:

“Sorry Danhausen, u dope af but we watching Pepsi Phil tonight.”

AEW star Danhausen's comment

That comment seemed to bemuse the enigmatic star, and he promptly responded and admonished the fan. He then said that he is allowed to be a fan and watch both shows.

“@angel_6151_ sorry Instagram person, you are allowed to watch and be a fan of both (they are on at different times even!)”

That comment was a hit among his fans as it had more than a thousand likes, and it just goes to show that there is no real rivalry between stars of the two companies.

Former AEW star CM Punk cheekily references All Out brawl

CM Punk was never one to keep quiet, and it was only a matter of time before he threw shade at his former company, AEW.

During his promo on Friday Night SmackDown, Punk threw in a cheeky reference to the brawl he had had with the Elite at All Out last year. He said:

"I don't know who would feel comfortable working with somebody who randomly just punches people in the face backstage..."

Expand Tweet

The WWE Twitter account posted that and tagged Kevin Owens, but most fans understood what Punk was referring to. The brawl he had with the Elite at All Out was one of the more unfortunate events during his time in AEW.

Punk never really got on with The Elite after that, and vice versa. His backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In at Wembley Stadium proved to be the final straw for The Second City Saint, which consequently resulted in his firing.

Did you enjoy CM Punk’s SmackDown promo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here