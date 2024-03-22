Top star removed from AEW's roster

A top AEW star has been removed from the company's roster page. The star in question is Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF has been one of the best homegrown talents in All Elite Wrestling's history. He quickly rose to prominence as a heel in Tony Khan's promotion before establishing himself as one of the top wrestlers in the world.

He won the AEW World Championship and went on to become the longest reigning World Champion in the promotion's history. Eventually, MJF lost his title to Samoa Joe at World's End.

Since that loss, MJF has not shown up on television and there has been no mention of his return, either. Now, All Elite Wrestling has removed MJF's merchandise from Shop AEW and he is no longer listed on their roster page. However, this isn't the first time that they have done something similar.

Expand Tweet

MJF has previously stated that he plans to start a bidding war between AEW and WWE in 2024. With his contract up this year, it remains to be seen if the company is playing into this.

AEW President Tony Khan comments on Kenny Omega's return

Kenny Omega has been on the shelf for several months due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis. This is expected to keep him out of the ring for quite some time.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Khan stated that he was optimistic that Omega's return would get a huge reaction.

"I don't want to put pressure on it," Khan said. "He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly, it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about."

It will be interesting to see when Kenny Omega will make his return to the ring.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think MJF will return to AEW soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion