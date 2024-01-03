Top WWE personality shares throwback picture with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

A top WWE personality recently shared a throwback picture with the new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. The picture shows Joe with the WWE figure and James Storm in the ring, indicating that they go way back.

The tweet containing the throwback comes just days after Samoa Joe defeated MJF in a brutal match to capture the AEW World Championship. The hard-hitting star finally achieved his goal of becoming world champion once again after years of chasing gold.

The WWE personality who shared the throwback is none other than RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Pearce posted the old image with Joe and the 46-year-old James Storm with the caption "Love somebody today ❤️🙏" showing his support and respect for the new champion.

Pearce and Joe have a history from Joe's time in WWE's developmental system NXT, where Pearce worked as a coach. He has since gone on to become an on-screen authority figure for WWE's flagship Monday night program.

The tweet seemed to be a classy gesture from Pearce to acknowledge Joe's big achievement in AEW. It illustrates that wrestlers can maintain friendships across promotions.

Samoa Joe's plans to address the crowd as new AEW World Champion on Dynamite

The new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will address the crowd about his title win and plans on tonight's episode of Dynamite on January 3. At AEW Worlds End on December 30, Joe defeated MJF to capture the gold.

The 44-year-old star has already stated he intends to make changes to the design of the AEW Championship belt. He promised to scrap the current "BS Gucci stuff" in favor of a better-designed title. It seems we may get a first look at Joe's proposed new belt on Dynamite.

Since joining AEW in April 2022 through Ring of Honor, Joe has captured the TNT Championship twice. Now as World Champion, he looks to put his stamp on the company.

Meanwhile, former champion MJF was recently removed from the active AEW roster page after his loss to Joe. It has been reported that Friedman may require shoulder surgery although he is still weighing his options. Reports indicated Joe's title win was always the planned outcome at Worlds End, rather than a last-minute decision.

