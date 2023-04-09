Top WWE star's cryptic post has fans believing they've found Tony Khan's next major AEW signing 

The wheels of fan speculation continue to turn as some feel they have spotted the next top WWE star to defect to AEW. Despite the fact that he only made the switch last year, Cody Rhodes' latest cryptic post has led to a feeling that he will return to AEW.

The American Nightmare has not had the sort of 2023 that typically leads to unhappiness. He won his first Royal Rumble this year from the number one spot, challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. It was thought by and large that he would take the titles from Reigns. But that proved not to be the case and Reigns retained.

Then to make matters worse, Brock Lesnar obliterated Cody on the RAW after WrestleMania. Breaking silence for the first time since the attack, Rhodes took to Instagram earlier today. After thanking a whole host of WWE names like John Cena and Triple H, he said that he would address his future during RAW on Monday.

Wrestling Twitter atypically erupted with rampant speculation, with many staking their belief that the post signified a potential return to AEW. This is immensely unlikely to happen for a number of reasons, least of all because he has just started a story with Lesnar.

Nathan Tonge @FieryBlazeNew 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



“This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.” Cody Rhodes on Instagram:“This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.” Cody Rhodes on Instagram:“This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me.” 👀 https://t.co/SYoUXYrZyZ Cody is All Elite again! LOL twitter.com/wrestlingcover… Cody is All Elite again! LOL twitter.com/wrestlingcover… https://t.co/SpQsgerlNz

IXSymbioticxTrevXI @SymbioticxTrev @WrestlingNewsCo I swear if he leaves WWE to go back to AEW @WrestlingNewsCo I swear if he leaves WWE to go back to AEW

Huncho.willieee @Huncho_Willieee @WrestlingCovers Cody knows how to get you thinking @WrestlingCovers Cody knows how to get you thinking

How did Brock Lesnar get the jump on Cody Rhodes during WWE RAW?

Brock and Cody didn't start RAW last week as enemies. In fact, they were supposed to be partners heading into the main event against Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was shaping to be Brock's first TV match since he returned in 2012, but he swerved everyone and attacked the Grandson of a Plumber.

It's evident that the pair will need to settle their differences, and the reason for Brock's treachery has yet to be revealed. Either of those could be what Cody refers to as addressing his future for this upcoming RAW.

Regardless of which, fans will have to wait until Monday to find out.

What do you think Cody Rhodes will want to talk about? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes