"Triple H begged him on his knees" - Twitter erupts after reports of former WWE Champion not showing up at AEW All In

Triple H has been in charge of WWE for nearly a year, and the product has been noticeably different. However, there were reports that former world champion Drew McIntyre could leave the company and show up at AEW All In, and they have been squashed.

The Scottish Warrior's WWE contract is expected to expire soon, and naturally, there were strong rumors that he could end up in AEW. Tony Khan will be running the biggest show in the company's history at Wembley Stadium in the form of All In.

The show is many weeks away, but All In has sold over 60,000 tickets, and not even a single match has been announced. There is speculation that the likes of Goldberg, CM Punk, or Sasha Banks (currently known as Mercedes Mone) could be a part of the show and boost ticket sales further.

With the news of Drew McIntyre's contractual situation with WWE, fans were suspecting if he could be a part of the Wembley event in his home continent. A recent report crushed those hopes, stating that the two-time WWE World Champion will not be at All In.

Susan @SusanfromMI @nodqdotcom Us fans want to see him somewhere. Unless he really is hurt. Hope it's just not about his contract and money. @nodqdotcom Us fans want to see him somewhere. Unless he really is hurt. Hope it's just not about his contract and money.

Nkosih @Nkosih93462799 @nodqdotcom Why are they even considering having him. Aew is full of small wrestlers who deliver 5 star after 5 star matches. Drew is too big he's good as a sport entertainer not a wrestler @nodqdotcom Why are they even considering having him. Aew is full of small wrestlers who deliver 5 star after 5 star matches. Drew is too big he's good as a sport entertainer not a wrestler

Vince Russo urged WWE to explore a real-life angle and book a story between Roman Reigns and Triple H

Triple H and Roman Reigns have squared off in the past, with their most high-profile match coming in the main event of WrestleMania 32.

Former writer Vince Russo wants the company to book a feud between the Head of the Table and Triple H in the near future.

"I've got to go with reality. I've got to go with reality, and I've got to go on Reigns calling out Hunter, cutting that promo, and Hunter turning around and saying, 'Okay, bro, you want to air dirty laundry? Here's the quandary, champ! We've got two networks, and both networks want a champion represented, and it seems like the more this streak continues, the more you're taking on a Brock Lesnar personality," stated the former WWE writer on Writing with Russo. "And the more you want to be a part-time player, and you know what? That ain't going to fly with the network." [10:41 - 11:28]

Triple H suffered many health issues recently, so an in-ring return might not be possible. A feud where the Game picks someone to dethrone the Tribal Chief could also be interesting.

