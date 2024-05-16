"Triple H bring him back for SummerSlam" - WWE Universe in disbelief as top AEW star gets fired

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, an AEW veteran was fired from the company after his match. Fans have reacted to this sudden turn of events and what could be in store for the star's future. This would be Christopher Daniels.

The Fallen Angel has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion for around five years now. He currently works as the Head of Talent Relations and as an in-ring competitor.

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, the EVPs revealed that they had to let Christopher Daniels go in their pursuit of making the locker room a less toxic place. They reassured him that he'd help his family and gave him 30 days' worth of severance pay.

Many fans instantly thought of him going to WWE. He had previously made appearances for the promotion in the late 90s to early 2000s. One fan even tagged Triple H and WWE calling their attention to sign the veteran.

"Triple H bring him back for summerslam," one user claimed.

"that Christopher Daniels NXT run is going to hit like crack," another mentioned.

Other fans reacted to the segment. One compared The Young Bucks to Eric Bischoff in the 90s, being an authoritative figure. Another fan expressed his disinterest in the segment and how tired he was of the EVPs.

"Just like Eric Bischoff in the 90s," one fan realized.

'They really are the worst part of the show every week," another claimed.

"The Bucks made the social team post a video of their coworker getting fired on live tv… That’s cold bruv," a fan commented.

Tiffany Stratton says AEW star was the inspiration for her finisher

Christopher Daniels has been known to have one of the best-looking Moonsaults in the industry, even calling this the "Best Moonsault ever."

One top WWE Superstar who has received attention for her Moonsault is Tiffany Stratton. During her interview with Chris Van Vliet a few weeks ago, she revealed that her finisher was inspired by the veteran's move, and she added a twist to its name, calling it the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

"It is, and I feel like I had to add some sort of Tiffy-Twist onto it. So, I mean... I'm pretty, and it's pretty -- the moonsault is pretty -- so, why not call it the Prettiest Moonsault Ever?" Tiffany Stratton said.

At this point, it remains to be seen how Daniels' future will go, especially now that The Elite has put an end to his time with AEW.