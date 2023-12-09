"Triple H can find a role for him" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan reportedly gets criticized for big departure from AEW

To the surprise of many, another notable AEW name recently departed the promotion. Due to his tenure in the company and his reputation within it, many have wondered why the decision was made. This name was Kevin Sullivan.

Sullivan, who was the Vice President of the company's post-production team, was released a few days ago. He was one of the personnel who made the most contributions in that area, and even with his tenure, he was released.

A recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed how Tony Khan was received backstage following the move. Many people within the company were not fans of the decision and wondered why TK did not intervene.

Due to Sullivan's good reputation within AEW, this added to the reception of his release.

Fans were also confused by the occurrences surrounding Kevin Sullivan's release. Many wondered why it did not end up being Tony Khan's decision, considering he owns AEW. Others opined that he did not want to be directly involved and may have just been keeping his image clean.

Some fans believed this might work for both parties, as it could bring in someone who would make significant work to production. One fan suggested that WWE and creative head Triple H could pick up Sullivan for their production team.

Fans' Reactions to the report

Former AEW VP Kevin Sullivan was reportedly not told the reason for his release

Another report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter focused on Kevin Sullivan's release.

He was let go by Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer of AEW, Mike Mansury, despite his reputation and tenure within All Elite Wrestling. Being one of the main persons on the post-production team, this also surprised many.

It was reported that he was praised for the work he put in for the company, but the specific reasons for his release were not disclosed, even to him. Mansury reportedly only told him that the company was changing direction moving forward.

With changes as such, it will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling operates moving forward. Whether this change will bring better production for the company remains to be seen.

