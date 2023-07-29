"Triple H can never afford him," "Why would they even want him?" - Fans react as WWE reportedly gives up on signing top AEW star

Several stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H transitioned into the role of Head of Creative. Fans have now bashed The Game for possibly losing the opportunity to sign a top AEW star.

The star in question is Kenny Omega, who is one of the biggest stars outside of the Stamford-based promotion. Omega's contract with AEW is set to expire in 2024, and WWE has reportedly kept a close eye on possibly signing the star. However, recent reports suggest that the company may have backed down from the idea.

The Cleaner had great success both on the independent circuit and in NJPW. Omega became a part of AEW during its launch, and the veteran has had several classic matches in the promotion.

Kenny Omega has also held gold in the company and is a former AEW World Champion. The Best Bout Machine has held the Tag Team titles with Hangman Adam Page and the World Trios Championship with The Young Bucks.

Over on Twitter, a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter gives details about the future of Kenny Omega and how the WWE may have voted against signing the top star:

"From a WWE standpoint, months ago they had the impression they had a good shot at signing Kenny Omega in 2024. That has now gone cold so they do believe he’s staying with AEW. -WON"

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



That has now gone cold so they do believe he’s staying with AEW.



- WON From a WWE standpoint, months ago they had the impression they had a good shot at signing Kenny Omega in 2024.That has now gone cold so they do believe he’s staying with AEW.- WON pic.twitter.com/IpgyVNh6J8

The fans have given a mixed reaction to this report.

"Triple H can never afford him!!!"

mADSOHSHAS @CMPUNKFAN1922 @WrestlePurists Triple H can never afford him!!!

"Why would they even want him? He wouldn’t be a bigger draw than Roman, Cody, or even La knight lmao"

🇺🇸tae @taeoct6 @WrestlePurists Why would they even want him? He wouldn’t be a bigger draw than Roman, Cody, or even La knight lmao

"WWE doesn’t need Omega and Omega doesn’t need WWE, but man seeing him there would be magical"

masnygaz @nitos1337 @WrestlePurists WWE doesn’t need Omega and Omega doesn’t need WWE, but man seeing him there would be magical

"I never once thought Omega would leave AEW. He made his decision in 2019 and he’s got a secure job, great money and doing his thing at the high level."

Joseph Burns @Joe_WWE1 @WrestlePurists I never once thought Omega would leave AEW. He made his decision in 2019 and he’s got a secure job, great money and doing his thing at the high level.

"Imagine them signing kenny omega, giving him a huge debut at mania, Then feuding with rollins for a few months, Then he wins the rumble as he looks to "finish the story" of winning all major world titles, Then he loses to reigns at mania, Man wwe would never fumble that"

Cal O'Ridden @CalORidden @WrestlePurists Imagine them signing kenny omega, giving him a huge debut at mania, Then feuding with rollins for a few months, Then he wins the rumble as he looks to "finish the story" of winning all major world titles, Then he loses to reigns at mania, Man wwe would never fumble that

"WWE shouldn't want him , they should be focused on developing the talent they have on NXT ,making them their future imo"

Terence Harris @Chubbz447 @WrestlePurists WWE shouldn't want him , they should be focused on developing the talent they have on NXT ,making them their future imo

WWE seems to be informed by The Elite's decision to stay with AEW

The Elite has been the heart and soul of AEW ever since its launch. Despite the rumors of Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and The Young Bucks leaving AEW, the top stars may be staying with the company after all.

The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page are yet to sign new contracts with the company while Kenny Omega's contract was originally set to expire earlier this year. However, Omega's deal was extended due to the time that he spent on the shelf dealing with his injuries.

It seems very difficult to imagine The Elite anywhere else than AEW and Dave Meltzer noted on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the top stars will likely stay with the company.

"The prevailing belief is that The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page are staying. The interview Omega did off the air in Boston would have led you to believe that is the case. The interview was also originally supposed to be on television, as was the handshake between the Golden Elite and BCC, which seemed to signal the end of the feud at this point. If that Omega thing was on television with the mention of them sticking together, that’s where so many people believed they were staying and there was a no deal. None of those involved have said if that is what that line meant," said Dave Meltzer.

Do you want to see The Elite follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes and jump ship? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023