"Triple H is cookin," "He's WWE Bound?!" - Fans convinced top free agent is not joining AEW after recent update

A recent update regarding a top free agent has left the WWE Universe in shambles, as they took this as evidence that he could be headed to the Stamford-based promotion. The free agent in question would be Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker's contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling was reported to be expiring by the end of the month. This now makes him officially a free agent and grants him the liberty to sign with any major promotion.

Pro Wrestling Tees recently revealed that they would no longer be selling Kazuchika Okada merchandise. Seeing as the company was affiliated with both NJPW and AEW, many fans took this as evidence that Okada was signing elsewhere, specifically WWE.

Expand Tweet

Fans could not believe it and were ecstatic as they believed this to be a sign that Okada was headed to the Stamford-based promotion. Several fans credited Triple H and Nick Khan for a job well done if they ended up pulling this off.

Other fans also looked to potential dream matches, such as Okada going against Gunther and Seth Rollins.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW still stands as the favorite to land Kazuchika Okada despite WWE rumors

Despite several rumors that WWE may sign him, sources have mentioned that AEW still stands as the frontrunner to bring in Kazuchika Okada.

A few days ago, a report from PWInsider Elite talked about how there have been fewer discussions between Okada's side and the Stamford-based promotion, which has led to the speculation that he would go to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Given that he has a prior relationship with several names in the promotion and with Tony Khan himself, this could be a massive factor.

Expand Tweet

In the end, similar to with other stars, there will only be confirmation when it comes from an official statement from the promotion itself or in an actual in-person appearance.

Where do you want Kazuchika Okada to sign with in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here