"Triple H doesn’t need to counter anything" - AEW fans mock The Game after ex-WWE star is spotted backstage during RAW

A former WWE star was reportedly spotted at this week's Monday Night RAW and some AEW fans have started to bash the Head of Creative Triple H for possibly trying to bring the latter back.

The star in question is Top Dolla who was reportedly backstage at RAW. Top Dolla has had two runs with the Stamford-based promotion. He debuted alongside Ashante Adonis and B-Fab in NXT and formed Hit-Row with former WWE star Swerve Strickland. However, the whole faction was released shortly after they moved to the main roster in 2021.

After Triple H took over the company's Creative in 2022, he brought back Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and B-Fab and reformed Hit-Row on the SmackDown brand but the group failed to get over with the audience. The faction was disbanded after the company once again released Top Dolla last year.

It was reported before Monday Night RAW last night that Top Dolla was present backstage at the arena. On Twitter, a fan made fun of the fact that Triple H was possibly countering AEW's brand new signings in Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay with Top Dolla.

"Triple H countering Okada and Will Ospreay with Top Dolla"

The AEW fans reacted to the tweet above however, many came in support of Triple H, claiming that the Stamford-based promotion does not need Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada.

Top Dolla does not need the backing of major companies like WWE and AEW

AJ Francis also known as Top Dolla was recently released by the Stamford-based promotion for the second time. However, Francis is pretty confident as he claims to get major opportunities like presenting the MVP title to the MVP at the Citrus Bowl and making appearances on Television shows without the backing of promotions like WWE, AEW, or TNA. Speaking in an exclusive video with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Top Dolla stated the following:

"Let's call a spade a spade and be real. Without the machine behind you, right? Without WWE behind them, or AEW behind them, or even TNA, any of the major promotions in this country, without their company going out of their way to set it up for them, how many people could be on the Pat McAfee show, the Scott Van Pelt show, could be on Big Noon Kick off on Fox, could be on CBS, NBC, ABC, could be on ABC on January 1st with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl as the person giving the MVP title to the MVP of the game. How many people in wrestling can do that? That's what I did in the last month." [03:48 - 04:34]

Top Dolla's run with the WWE has been underwhelming. He was part of the Hit Row faction in the company, however, the group's booking fell through as they did not connect with the audience.

Did you enjoy Hit-Row in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

