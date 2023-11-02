"Triple H dropped the ball big time" - Fans go berserk as Tony Khan officially signs WWE SmackDown Superstar's family member

In an exciting turn of events, wrestling fans were buzzing as AEW owner Tony Khan officially signed WWE SmackDown Superstar Dragon Lee's brother, Dralistico, to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Dralistico has been one of the most exciting wrestlers on the independent scene in recent years. His brothers, Dragon Lee and Rush have also found themselves in the limelight with WWE and AEW, respectively. He recently received a promotion to WWE's main roster, while Rush also signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Speculation had been rampant about Dralistico's future, with many believing that Tony Khan extended an offer when he was officially added to AEW's roster. Earlier today, Dralistico posted a video on Twitter with TK beside him as the two embraced after signing the contract.

Fans have reacted positively to the news of Dralistico's signing, with many expressing their happiness and praising Tony Khan for making the move. Some also called out WWE's Triple H for not signing him into the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

With Dralistico officially signing with Tony Khan's promotion, it will be interesting to see the plans Khan has in store for him.

Wrestling legend shares his thoughts on AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent outburst

Following a rating battle loss against NXT, the AEW CEO went on a bizarre Twitter rant in which he openly called out WWE figures such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

Fans and veterans quickly took notice of Khan's outburst, drawing comparisons to Vince McMahon's approach to competition.

Speaking exclusively with Mac Davis and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, veteran journalist Bill Apter said Vince McMahon would never acknowledge his competition.

“Vince ignored that. What Vince did is no matter what the competition was, he didn't acknowledge them. With AEW, they are acknowledging what WWE is doing so to say. Keep your own house. You don't have to acknowledge the other people,” Bill Apter said. [9:30 - 9:56]

You can check out the whole interview below:

For the last several months, AEW has struggled with ratings for their shows, whether Dynamite or Collision. Even attendance numbers have not been great, with fans not showing up in large numbers.

What are your thoughts on Dralistico signing with All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

