“Triple H fumbled another one” - Fans go berserk as AEW reportedly lures top free agent away from WWE

AEW has been actively scouting the free agent market to sign some of the best talents to their roster. Despite the belief that they might have slithered away another one from rivals, WWE, fans reacted to the rumors and speculations online.

The star in question is Kamille. She made her mark in the business after her incredible five-year run in National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Moreover, Kamille reigned as the record-setting NWA World Women's Champion for 813 days.

However, her NWA contract expired at the start of 2024 and she chose to explore other promotions and embark on a new journey in her wrestling career. Furthermore, there were reports of Triple H and the company being heavily interested in signing her for their developmental brand, NXT.

Now, a new report by PWInsider suggested that those negotiations fell through, and Kamille instead has had deep conversations with Tony Khan regarding signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The massive speculation of Kamille being headed to Tony's promotion attracted a huge deal of reactions from the fan base. While many believed Triple H lost a big signee to Tony Khan, others felt that she would be lost in the shuffle, much like other AEW talent that Khan has poorly booked.

Fans react to Kamille potentially signing with AEW after massive interest by WWE

Kamile had been a part of two WWE tryouts previously

Kamille's in the wrestling business began with a WWE tryout back in 2016. It was way before she ever made history with her work in NWA.

During her tryout, the 31-year-old star was seen as a potential prospect by former Senior Director of Talent Development, Canyon Semana. She had spoken up about her previous encounters with the Stamford-based promotion.

"The tryout that I had was in 2016, and then I had another one later. The first time tryout I ever had, I had zero wrestling experience. And I got that tryout by walking up to the doors and saying that I wanted to be a wrestler. So, obviously, I had something that they were interested in because I got to try out by walking up to the doors. It was the biggest female tryout they ever had."

With rumors pointing toward her AEW debut after negotiations with Triple H failed, it would be interesting to see where Kamille eventually lands up to write the next chapter of her wrestling career.

