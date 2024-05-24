“Triple H going down as the biggest bag fumbler in history” - Fans react as AEW star re-signs; putting WWE rumors to rest

Fans have reacted after a top AEW star renewed his contract with the promotion. The star being discussed is MJF.

The 28-year-old star has been the company's cornerstone for years. Fans have always appreciated his character and matches. He has also repeatedly stated that he will start a bidding war between WWE and AEW when his contract expires in 2024.

MJF has been absent from the promotion since the Worlds End pay-per-view, where he lost his world championship to Samoa Joe. It was reported that he would be taking a hiatus to heal his injuries. After almost six months of his absence, a positive update about the star has emerged.

Recent reports suggest that the company plans for the Salt of the Earth's return at Forbidden Door in June. The event will take place in his hometown, Long Island. Also, it was disclosed that he re-signed with the promotion last year around Double or Nothing, potentially ending the bidding.

Following the report, fans mocked Triple H for not being able to sign MJF despite being on the verge of free agency.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Fans react after MJF re-signs with AEW

Veteran claims MJF's return will not help AEW to grow

As noted, MJF has been absent from the Tony Khan-led promotion since Worlds End 2023.

While speaking on the Wise Choices podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that the Salt of the Earth's comeback will not help the Jacksonville-based promotion in any way.

"I don't think MJF is going to take AEW to a whole new level because it's not a talent-driven issue, it's a creative-driven issue," Bischoff said. "I think you could drop The Undertaker into the center of the ring from a helicopter, have him repelled down like Sting did, put him in the center of the ring, and start a program with him and if Tony Khan is booking it, it's just not going to matter. It's not a talent-driven issue, it's bigger than that," he said.

It remains to be seen when MJF will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.