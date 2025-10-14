“Triple H got something for me in 2026”- Fans can’t keep calm after WWE once again references major AEW name

WWE has been dropping various references to a current AEW star for the past week. Following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the Stamford-based promotion uploaded a YouTube video that had the whole internet rumbling about something big.
For the past week, WWE has been mentioning AEW star Jon Moxley, a.k.a. Dean Ambrose, on Monday Night RAW. While it was not enough, the company streamed a YouTube video about The Shield's history a few hours ago on their 'WWE Vault' channel. It has Dean Ambrose in the front and center of the thumbnail, which has caught many fans' attention, discussing the potential of his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.
Some X users shared a belief that Triple H has the potential to bring back the former AEW World Champion to reform The Shield with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Moreover, some people even said that they do not want to hope about such a possibility if the result is a disappointment.
However, some netizens were totally against these alleged baits. They said that Moxley is not coming back to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon due to his contract status. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion is only teasing the fans for the time being to generate hype.
Jon Moxley is set to battle Darby Allin at WrestleDream amid WWE references
WWE has been constantly featuring Jon Moxley's references on its programming. However, The Purveyor of Violence has nothing to do with it as he prepares to battle his arch-rival, Darby Allin, at WrestleDream this weekend.
For the past few months, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have been coming after each other due to their heated feud. However, this Saturday in St Louis, the two stars will face each other in an 'I-Quit Match' to potentially culminate their feud for good.
The Death Riders' leader has vowed to make Allin utter the words 'quit' in the middle of the ring. Therefore, fans have significant hype for this epic showdown at the stage like WrestleDream in the Chaifetz Arena on October 18.
