"Triple H just taking the constant Ls" - Fans react to former champion rejecting WWE's offer to join AEW due to less pay

Wrestling fans recently voiced their opinion on a former champion rejecting WWE's offer to join AEW due to less pay.

Last year, Will Ospreay shocked the world when he announced that he was signing with AEW. Later, it emerged that Ospreay had attracted interest from WWE and was even offered a contract. However, the talented wrestler confirmed that there was a stark difference between the pay grade offered by WWE and AEW, and hence he signed with the latter.

Dave Meltzer also recently confirmed on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE offered less money to Ospreay than AEW, as they thought the wrestler didn't have a charismatic presence.

“If Paul Levesque is watching this, he's going like, 'HOLY F**K!' They know he's a good wrestler, but I don't think they know that he's a charismatic person and talker and can get over. They offered a lot less money. I know people there were going like, 'He didn't realize.' they knew, but he just didn't realize. He just thought, 'Ah, one of these great workers, you know!'''

Wrestling fans took to social media to take potshots at Triple H for being out of touch. Check out some of the reactions below:

AEW star Kenny Omega is unsure about facing Will Ospreay again

Last year, Kenny Omega squared off against Will Ospreay in a couple of matches, which turned out to be instant classics thanks to their incredible chemistry and in-ring skills.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega pointed out that he was unsure if a trilogy with Ospreay would take place, as he wanted to face other wrestlers.

"Will I complete the trilogy with Ospreay? I don’t know if it needs to be a trilogy. I just kind of go where I’m needed. Where the story takes me. Let’s say, in a perfect world, I am 100% or I can get myself to a degree where I can compete with these guys again. I think that Ospreay is still fresh in my mind, but I haven’t wrestled Joe in close to 20 years, maybe a little less. There are a couple of other folks I need to get around to. I’ve never wrestled Swerve in a singles match. We had a couple of interactions in the UK, but never a singles. I could bring up two or three guys. We have such a huge roster." [H/T Fightful]

Both men have a 1-1 record against each other. Hence, a trilogy will help them settle the scores. It would be interesting to see if the talented stars cross paths inside the square circle in the future.

