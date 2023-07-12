"Triple H won't let female Roman Reigns leave" - Fans split over the remote possibility of top WWE Superstar joining AEW

One of the most prominent WWE Superstars might jump ship to AEW, as per a user. Fans on Twitter have interesting mixed reactions to the same.

Ever since the inception of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) back in 2019, the wrestling world seems to have finally found an alternative to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE. It also gives the talented wrestlers another platform to showcase their in-ring skills, competing against some of the bests in the world.

In the past few years, several wrestlers have secured their careers by jumping ships to either of the major promotions, as a change in scenery definitely helped them. A prime example of that has to be Cody Rhodes, who was a top AEW star but became an even bigger star after returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

It's not even surprising for fans to see their favorite wrestlers move to a different company for an array of reasons. A Twitter user recently suggested that Charlotte Flair should move to the Jacksonville-based promotion to give her character a fresh start.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel My biggest complaint typically with Charlotte Flair is her, in my opinion, stale character and repetitive creative direction



I think a change of scenery could be really interesting. I don’t think it will happen, & the Women’s writing would need more effort, but a fun thought. My biggest complaint typically with Charlotte Flair is her, in my opinion, stale character and repetitive creative direction I think a change of scenery could be really interesting. I don’t think it will happen, & the Women’s writing would need more effort, but a fun thought. https://t.co/GdUMqWQinj

Reacting to the opinion, Wrestling Twitter got divided on whether Charlotte really needs to go All Elite to enhance her illustrious career. While some fans think a change in scenery would do nothing for the 14-time WWE Women's Champion, other section feels she needs to jump ship. Here's what they have to say:

Headofthetable @Romanguy1975 @patricktheheel Triple H wont let female Roman Reigns leave @patricktheheel Triple H wont let female Roman Reigns leave

OB1 KNOB @pwrdrive_andy @patricktheheel She’s got it made in WWE. Go on vacation, come back win the title, drop the title and go on vacation again. Rinse and Repeat @patricktheheel She’s got it made in WWE. Go on vacation, come back win the title, drop the title and go on vacation again. Rinse and Repeat

Wrestling Thoughts @WrestleFanMind @patricktheheel My biggest problem with Charlotte is her breaking her father's "record" is her only purpose these days, she's already a 16 time champion but they don't want to count her NXT reigns anymore @patricktheheel My biggest problem with Charlotte is her breaking her father's "record" is her only purpose these days, she's already a 16 time champion but they don't want to count her NXT reigns anymore

Christian But No Cage. @TheShadowSaber @patricktheheel I just think that if she made the jump, she would expect AEW to accommodate her every need. @patricktheheel I just think that if she made the jump, she would expect AEW to accommodate her every need.

JAMO @jamowarp @patricktheheel I’d love to see her and Andrade together @patricktheheel I’d love to see her and Andrade together

How Charlotte Flair could change the complexion of the AEW women's division if she jumps ship from WWE?

On top of all the hate and disgust towards her, one can't deny that Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. As a matter of fact, her accolades and championship victories speak for themselves. Furthermore, she is also close to tying her father's record of 16 World Championship reigns with 14 reigns already.

Tammy From Barbado$👸🏼 @NoneYaBizniz_ When I think of greatness, I think of “Big Match” Charlotte Flair.



BTW this one arm figure 8 was impressive. When I think of greatness, I think of “Big Match” Charlotte Flair.BTW this one arm figure 8 was impressive. https://t.co/EXBzVjYVdR

Although Flair achieved more in WWE than anyone could ask from a wrestler, becoming All Elite would only help enhance her wrestling career to newer heights. In fact, the inclusion of Charlotte would help the company's women's division a great deal.

Imagine a feud between Charlotte and Dr. Britt Baker DMD, it has money written all over it. Moreover, she could help elevate the younger stars with her legacy and experience. Also, Flair could join her real-life husband Andrade El Idolo in an onscreen role of a power couple which has a lot of potential.

Overall, the possibility of Charlotte Flair in the Jacksonville-based promotion can not be denied somewhere in the future.

Do you want to see Flair go All Elite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

