“Triple H make this happen pls,” ”He'd be perfect to induct Heyman" - Fans erupt as AEW part-timer eyes WWE return in 2024

Fans recently reacted to a certain AEW star claiming that he will be making a few WWE appearances in 2024.

The AEW part-timer being referred to is Rob Van Dam. The 53-year-old was one of the biggest fan favorites in the company. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, the former ECW Champion gave fans many highlight reel worthy moments.

Mr. Monday Night made his AEW debut in August 2023. Despite his age, he has been involved in some top-notch matches with Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland.

Recently, a fan on X/Twitter asked if he would be making any appearances in WWE this year. Van Dam responded to the fan with a one-word message:

"Sure," wrote RVD.

Following his tweet, fans went berserk and started fantasy booking dream matches against stars like Rey Mysterio, Ricochet and AJ Styles. Some also said that RVD would be the perfect man to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia.

RVD states who should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the 53-year-old star weighed in on who should be the one to induct The Wiseman into the Hall of Fame. Accouding to him it should be either Taz, Bully Ray or Tommy Dreamer.

"I think they can definitely find somebody better than me. It would be an honor, and of course if I was nominated and asked to do it, I would give it my best. I think that I would want input from other wrestlers, too, that I think should have got picked probably over me. I mean, Dreamer, Bubba, Taz, those guys know Paul a lot more than I do. They were in New York. I would see him on the weekends. They'd see him all week and they were there in the office and the production studio, helping move the TV forward, also with merchandise and just booking towns. Everything. They really worked with him, and so there's that," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Rob Van Dam actually makes an appearance in WWE this year.

