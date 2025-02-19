Triple H may not bring back former AEW champion to WWE for one major reason, says veteran

AEW is known for signing former WWE stars since its inception. But Triple H too has managed to bring a few former AEW roster members to the Stamford-based company. Some of these names include Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, and more.

It is heavily rumored that former AEW TNT Champion Miro is WWE-bound. The 39-year-old was signed to the Tony Khan-led company from 2020 until his release earlier this year. Even though he was under All Elite Wrestling's banner for around half a decade, he only took part in a handful of matches. The former Rusev reportedly had creative differences with the promotion.

Recently, Jim Cornette cited a major reason why Triple H might not consider re-hiring God's Favorite Champion. He stated that if the Bulgarian native chose to be a yes-man in the WWE, The Game would love to have him back. However, if he is hard to work with, The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut would be better off without him.

"The question is, is he one of these guys that wants to be involved in creative regardless of where he's at or was it just because this place was such a mad house you want me to do... If he is a person who will go into the WWE and say 'Yes sir that's my baby and no sir I don't mean maybe,' then I'm sure they would probably investigate bringing him back cause he's another fresh f*cking monster and they are firing on all cylinders, whatever. But if he's a problem child in general who wants to be the producer, the director and a f*cking star, they don't need him. So he might be back in Bulgaria," said Jim Cornette. [From 06: 20 to 07:12]

Check out the video below:

Teddy Long believes that former AEW star Miro can not be pushed in the WWE

Before signing with AEW, Miro was a WWE star. He received a major push and had three United States Championship reigns. However, on a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated it would not be possible to push him again if he rejoined WWE.

"I just don't see WWE taking him back, for what? What are you gonna do with him after all this? He has went through what he was there, so how are you gonna repackage him and bring him back to do what?" said the WWE Hall of Famer.

Under WWE's banner, Miro was known as Rusev. He was signed with them from 2010 to 2020.

