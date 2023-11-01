"Triple H messed up BIG this time," "She'll be in AEW" - Fans speculate about 27-year-old star's future after WWE exit

A former WWE Superstar has stirred up quite a buzz among wrestling fans with rumors of her potential return to the United States. The star in question is none other than Sareee.

Sareee competed in NXT under the ring name Sarray from 2020 to 2023. During her time with the promotion, she was involved in a couple of notable feuds. However, she departed the company in March 2023.

After leaving WWE in March 2023, she made her way back to Japan, but now it looks like she might be eyeing a comeback in the American wrestling scene. It was recently reported that the Japanese star is coming back to the United States.

The reports also state that Sareee is in deep negotiations with a wrestling promotion, and these negotiations are not believed to be with WWE. This has left fans speculating about where we might see the Japanese star next.

The news has sparked reactions from fans on Twitter. Some fans believe that Sareee is coming to AEW, while others think she should not go to Tony Khan's promotion due to his poor booking of the women's division. Still, others believe Triple H made a mistake by letting her go.

Former NXT star Sareee talks about leaving WWE

Former NXT star Sarray (aka Sareee) talked about her time with the promotion after departing earlier this year in March.

In an interview with Jean Saito, the 27-year-old said that she does not regret her decision to join WWE.

"I was able to experience a lot of things that I wouldn’t have been able to experience if I had lived a normal life, and being able to step into the best organization in the world was a really great experience for me as a professional wrestler."

Furthermore, she talked about her experiences and expressed her desire to incorporate her Japanese wrestling style:

"This experience has truly become an asset for me, and I hope to make the most of it when I return to Japan. I would like to come back to Japan and make the most of this experience. I have absorbed the world, and as Sareee, I would like to go on a rampage in the pro wrestling world."

With the news of her return to American wrestling, it will be interesting to see which promotion she decides to join.

Do you want to see Sareee under the leadership of Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments section below.

