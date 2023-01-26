"Triple H we need this" - Former world champion's WWE debut tease for Royal Rumble leaves fans in a frenzy

The Royal Rumble season keeps the wrestling fraternity on the edge of their seats, given the anticipation towards surprise entrants. An official WWE poster featuring predictions for the Premium Live Event recently sent fans into a tizzy. This was owing to NJPW's Jay White seemingly teased for the event.

The 30-year-old is known for his contributions to the independent circuit. He is also the current leader of the popular Bullet Club faction, which once included notable WWE names like Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, to name a few.

Last year, Jay White made his AEW debut in a segment where he assisted Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Amidst his sporadic appearances on the promotion, White was an active competitor on ROH. A few weeks ago, it was reported that his NJPW contract was set to expire soon, leading to AEW and WWE having a vested interest in signing him.

A prediction poster for Royal Rumble highlighting predictions also teased a potential impressive record by Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and Asuka's gimmick in a darker, mysterious light.

Wrestling fans instantly took to Twitter to share their reactions and urge Triple H to sign Jay White:

Devon @devz562 @MercinWade Man if triple h gets jay white for the rumble @MercinWade Man if triple h gets jay white for the rumble 😭

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @elitehayter Jay White in WWE under Triple H would be money. Vince being back complicates that. But Jay is still young so now is the perfect time to do it if you want. Same applies for MJF. But who knows what WWE looks like this time next year. @elitehayter Jay White in WWE under Triple H would be money. Vince being back complicates that. But Jay is still young so now is the perfect time to do it if you want. Same applies for MJF. But who knows what WWE looks like this time next year.

Bcddp @bcddpitsme Pirate @Ka1zoku_ Jay White after one year in the wwe Jay White after one year in the wwe https://t.co/XR42fWJ983 Jay White after one year in the wwe twitter.com/ka1zoku_/statu… Jay White after one year in the wwe twitter.com/ka1zoku_/statu… https://t.co/nngXVrt5Pz

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes' return to Royal Rumble is not Triple H's decision

The American Nightmare last competed at Hell in a Cell in June with an injury he suffered while training for the match. Since then, he had been out of in-ring action.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Rhodes confirmed his entry into the Royal Rumble. However, this has garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world.

Recently, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his insights on WWE pushing Cody Rhodes and that it was not a decision by Triple H:

"This isn't Triple H. If this were Triple H making a comeback, OK bro. You tore a freaking pec muscle bro, you're not a Superman and you're right bro. If they put him over in the Rumble, you're gonna see them get pushback."

The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will get a title opportunity at The Show of Shows.

Who do you think will win the men's and women's Rumble matches, respectively? Sound off in the comments.

