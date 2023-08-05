"Triple H could never afford him" - Fans erupt after WWE misses out on 39-year-old star who was set to feud with Roman Reigns

WWE has some of the biggest names in the world on its roster, the most prominent of which being Roman Reigns, who is the biggest box office attraction in the industry at the moment. Fans erupted after it was reported that the company had plans for him to feud with Kenny Omega who recently signed an extension with AEW.

The Best Bout Machine is one of the AEW EVPs and was a crucial member in the foundation of the company. He is a former world champion and one of the greatest wrestlers of the modern era. He was a part of the WWE developmental system but things did not work out. Since then, Kenny Omega has made a name for himself in numerous promotions.

He was a part of the infamous Brawl Out incident in 2022 when he was suspended by Tony Khan alongside The Young Bucks and CM Punk. Due to the tension from that incident, there were doubts within the wrestling community if The Elite will extend their AEW contracts. These doubts were amplified when CM Punk returned to the company on Collision and cut a scathing promo on The Elite.

Those doubts were squashed when All Elite Wrestling announced that the faction had all extended their contracts. It was further reported that WWE had plans to sign Kenny Omega and have him feud with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar. Fans had plenty to say about that:

Kenny Omega explained why he chose to sign with AEW over WWE despite reported plans of feuds against Roman Reigns and other top stars

In a recent interview, Kenny Omega explained his decision to re-sign with Tony Khan's company despite receiving interest from the biggest wrestling company in the world.

“Pro wrestling has a presence almost everywhere on the planet. In my pursuit to become as complete of a performer as possible, my goal was always to experience the styles of the world at their highest level. I believe that with AEW’s current working relationships, and possibly future, I can challenge all forms of pro wrestling and diversify my style so that I’m equipped for any scenario I may encounter in the ring.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Kenny Omega vs Roman Reigns is definitely a dream match for the ages. Considering the fact that Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE and Omega is now tied to AEW, it seems almost impossible that fans will ever get to see the clash.

