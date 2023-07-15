"Triple H next signing" - Former AEW star training at the WWE Performance Center less than 7 days after exit has fans divided

The wrestling world has a mixture of emotions following the report that a recently released AEW star was spotted at the WWE Performance Center. The wrestler in question is Brian Pillman Jr.

The 29-year-old star signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. After a short stint in the singles division, he entered the tag team scene by teaming up with then-newcomer Griff Garrison. They called themselves The Varsity Blonds.

Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly no longer a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion a few days ago. His contract had apparently expired.

In less than seven days after the expiration of his AEW contract, he was reportedly spotted training at the WWE Performance Center.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday



-WON

Following this report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fans had a difference of opinion about the possibility of the second-generation wrestler signing with WWE. Some were convinced that this is going to be the next major signing by Triple H. A few others believed that Pillman wouldn't be of any use to the Stamford-based promotion.

marco @mbarcell13 @_denisesalcedo this might be the first w of triple h’s midfinity gauntlet

Many speculated that the former AEW star was not used well by Tony Khan. They also believed that he would fit well in WWE NXT under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels.

Rick Johnston @rick_j1022 @slate_s42 Truthfully, I feel like AEW gave up on him too early. It makes a lot of sense for him to join WWE.

Dakota @SQUATCHMAN007



It would be awesome if he was in nxt under Shawn Michaels. @Fightful Good for him.It would be awesome if he was in nxt under Shawn Michaels.

TanVir Hossain @inazuma_tanvir @ringsidenews_ Don't know why but I feel like he will level up in NXT and reach his true potential.

WWE veteran Bully Ray and Brian Pillman Jr. once had an online feud

In December of last year, multiple-time tag team champion Bully Ray and second-generation wrestler Pillman Jr. had a spat on Twitter.

Once, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff had heaps of praise for Bully Ray during an episode of the In Depth podcast. The former RAW General Manager claimed that both MJF and the multiple-time tag team champion were the best heels in the promotion.

As Ray thanked Bischoff, Pillman Jr. replied claiming that according to him Bully Ray was an a**h***.

The host of the Busted Open Radio podcast, replied by claiming that he was nothing more than a 'know it all'.

"Thanks Brian...I think you're a pompous, 'know it all' young boy living off his Dads mid-card name who needs to learn when to keep his fkn mouth shut and listen A-LOT more...and only gets a pop in Cincinnati. Other than that... Keep up the good work," Bully Ray tweeted.

The former AEW star didn't let it slide, he rather responded by insulting himself leaving no room for Ray to reply.

Jim Ross also recently commented about the departure of Pillman Jr. The veteran claimed that things were not working out between the Jacksonville-based promotion and the second-generation wrestler.

Do you think the former AEW star would sign with the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comment section below.