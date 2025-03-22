"Triple H ordering this spot from Temu," "That crowd didn't even care" - Fans think top WWE star copied Will Ospreay's move on SmackDown

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. They were crowned champions last week after the duo defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (#DIY) on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the blue brand's show, The Street Profits locked horns with Los Garza (Angel and Berto) in a non-title match. The champions defeated their opponents with conviction. However, during this showdown, Montez Ford did one of AEW star Will Ospreay's signature spots.

Many fans on X (FKA Twitter) criticized Triple H for booking this spot. They accused The King of Kings of copying All Elite Wrestling, that too in a quite poor manner.

Fans react to Montez Ford's maneuver on SmackDown. [Images via Ace109610's X]

AEW star Will Ospreay believes that WWE fans would have adored him had he gone there

Will Ospreay reportedly had the option to sign with either WWE or AEW before he eventually inked a deal with the Tony Khan-owned company in November 2023.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Aerial Assassin said that had he joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, WWE fans would have been ''wanking into tissues over'' him.

"No, but if I had gone there, they’d be fu**ing wanking into tissues over me. It’s the same. You have to seperate it, otherwise you drive yourself insane. Wrestling is my passion and my job. If you have something that you are passionate about, you really don’t care what people are saying who have never impacted your career in your entire life," Ospreay said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ospreay debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2022. His first match as a contracted talent took place at Revolution 2024. The Commonwealth Kingpin is a two-time AEW International Champion.

