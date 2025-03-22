  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Will Ospreay
  • "Triple H ordering this spot from Temu," "That crowd didn't even care" - Fans think top WWE star copied Will Ospreay's move on SmackDown

"Triple H ordering this spot from Temu," "That crowd didn't even care" - Fans think top WWE star copied Will Ospreay's move on SmackDown

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 22, 2025 17:10 GMT
Triple H (Left) and Will Ospreay (Right) (Image via WWE.com and AEW Instagram)
Triple H (left) and Will Ospreay (right)! [Images via WWE.com & AEW's IG]

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. They were crowned champions last week after the duo defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (#DIY) on SmackDown.

Ad

On the latest edition of the blue brand's show, The Street Profits locked horns with Los Garza (Angel and Berto) in a non-title match. The champions defeated their opponents with conviction. However, during this showdown, Montez Ford did one of AEW star Will Ospreay's signature spots.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans on X (FKA Twitter) criticized Triple H for booking this spot. They accused The King of Kings of copying All Elite Wrestling, that too in a quite poor manner.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Fans react to Montez Ford&#039;s maneuver on SmackDown. [Images via Ace109610&#039;s X]
Fans react to Montez Ford's maneuver on SmackDown. [Images via Ace109610's X]
Fans react to Montez Ford&#039;s maneuver on SmackDown. [Image via Ace109610&#039;s X]
Fans react to Montez Ford's maneuver on SmackDown. [Image via Ace109610's X]

AEW star Will Ospreay believes that WWE fans would have adored him had he gone there

Will Ospreay reportedly had the option to sign with either WWE or AEW before he eventually inked a deal with the Tony Khan-owned company in November 2023.

Ad

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Aerial Assassin said that had he joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, WWE fans would have been ''wanking into tissues over'' him.

"No, but if I had gone there, they’d be fu**ing wanking into tissues over me. It’s the same. You have to seperate it, otherwise you drive yourself insane. Wrestling is my passion and my job. If you have something that you are passionate about, you really don’t care what people are saying who have never impacted your career in your entire life," Ospreay said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad

Ospreay debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2022. His first match as a contracted talent took place at Revolution 2024. The Commonwealth Kingpin is a two-time AEW International Champion.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी