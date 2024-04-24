"Triple H please," "Get him back for MITB" - Fans react after former WWE champion shows interest in return after 9 years

Fans want Triple H to sign a former WWE Superstar after his recent comments. The star being discussed would be none other than Rob Van Dam.

RVD has been appearing in AEW since August 2023. Even though he has not signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion, the 53-year-old star has worked a handful of matches for the company. On the April 20, 2024, edition of Rampage, Van Dam picked up his first singles victory in AEW, defeating Isiah Kassidy, Komander, and Lee Johnson in a Four-Way Elimination Match.

Mr. PPV is popularly known for his run in WWE. He wrestled his last match in the sports entertainment juggernaut in August 2014 against Seth Rollins during an episode of SmackDown.

RVD recently opened up about making a return to the Stamford-based company again. While speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam expressed his desire to work another match for WWE.

"I would totally be open to it," Rob Van Dam said. "I don't know what it would take for that to happen. It's possible that it would take me picking up the phone and telling them that I want to do this in order to start the fire. If that's what it would take, chances are next to nothing that it's gonna happen."

Following his comments, fans went into a frenzy and urged WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to re-hire RVD. Some people also asked The Game to book him for this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the Men's Royal Rumble Match next year.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react after RVD wishes to join WWE.

What the future has in store for Mr. PPV remains to be seen.

Rob Van Dam revealed why he left WWE in 2014

While speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam stated that WWE had nothing in store for him in 2014.

"In 2014, after my 88-match run in five months, ... I shouldn't have been there — they had nothing for me," Rob Van Dam said.

Only time will tell if WWE will re-sign RVD before he retires from in-ring competition.

